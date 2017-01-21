Kazakh MFA condoles with Hungary upon death of children in bus accident in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has expressed condolences to the people of Hungary upon death of children in a tragic road accident, Kazinform reports.

“We express our deepest condolences to our Hungarian friends on the death of children in a tragic bus accident in Verona and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the Ministry posted in Facebook.

The number of victims in the tragedy rose to 16 and 26 more were hospitalized.

According to law-enforcement agencies of Italy, a tourist bus was moving from France to Hungary. 55 people – teachers, school children and their parents – were inside the bus when the accident took place.

The tragedy occurred in Verona on Friday night. As the local rescue teams informed, the bus had smashed into a pylon after which it caught fire. A driver of the bus, probably a French citizen, could be among the victims of the accident, RIA Novosti reported.