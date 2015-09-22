EN
    11:18, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh MFA congratulates Bulgaria on Independence Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has extended its congratulations to their colleagues in Bulgaria on the occasion of the Independence Day.

    The ministry took it to its Twitter account to congratulate Bulgaria: "Our best wishes to colleagues from @MFABulgaria on #IndependenceDay!" Bulgaria marks its Independence from the Ottoman Empire on the 22nd of September annually since 1908. By TK

