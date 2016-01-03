EN
    12:05, 03 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh MFA congratulates Czech, Cuban and Slovak colleagues on national holidays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan congratulated the Czech Republic, Cuba and the Slovak Republic on their national holidays.

    The ministry took it to its official Twitter account to extend congratulations and best wishes to the friendly countries.
    "We send our warmest wishes of peace and prosperity to @mzvcr on the Restoration Day of the Independent Czech State!," the ministry's Twitter account reads.
    "Please accept our heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Triumph of the Revolution in Cuba! @CubaMINREX," the ministry congratulated its colleagues in Cuba.
    "We congratulate @SlovakiaMFA on the Day of the establishment of the Slovak Republic and send our very best wishes!," the ministry tweeted.

