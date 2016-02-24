Kazakh MFA congratulates Estonia on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has congratulated their colleagues from Estonia on the Independence Day.

The ministry took to its official Twitter account to extend the congratulations: "We congratulate our colleagues from @estonia_eu on the #IndependenceDay of Estonia and send our best wishes of peace and prosperity!"

Estonia celebrates the Independence Day on the 24th of February marking the anniversary of the Estonian Declaration of Independence in 1918.