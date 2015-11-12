EN
    18:14, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh MFA congratulates Poland, Azerbaijan on national holidays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has congratulated Poland and Azerbaijan on their national holidays celebrated this week.

    "We send our best wishes to @Poland_MFA @MSZ_RP on #IndependenceDay of #Poland," the ministry extended congratulations to the Polish counterparts celebrating the National Independence Day on November 11 via Twitter. The ministry also took it to its official Twitter account to congratulate Azerbaijan on the Constitution Day: "Dear colleagues from @AzerbaijanMFA we send you warm greetings and wish you a happy #ConstitutionDay!" The Constitution Day is observed in Azerbaijan on November 12.

