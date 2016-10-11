Kazakh MFA: Identity of man killed in Moscow needs to be confirmed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Embassy in Moscow has submitted an inquiry to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation to confirm that the man murdered in the vicinities of Moscow is the national of Kazakhstan, spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.

"We need to take into account that sometimes Russian mass media confuse Kazakh-born people with citizens of Kazakhstan. We are waiting for the official confirmation," Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.



"In case the victim is the national of Kazakhstan, we will take all necessary steps. The official confirmation has not been received yet," Zhainakov added.



Earlier Russian mass media claimed that a 50-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan was found dead not far from the Torpedo football stadium in Moscow. The victim was brutally stabbed. The criminal investigation is underway.