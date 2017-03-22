EN
    22:31, 22 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh MFA keeps in touch with local police after London attack

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani diplomats posted in London are keeping in touch with local police and checking whether there are any Kazakh nationals hurt in two incidents in the center of London today, Anuar Zhainakov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, told Kazinform.

    Several people were struck by a car on Westminster Bridge in central London and an unknown attacker also stabbed a police officer near the House of Parliament.

    The attacker was shot by police.

    According to BBC News, at least five people died as a result of the car incident. Daily Mail claims that over ten people were struck.

