Kazakh MFA made Statement in regard to Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made the Statement in regard to the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its regrets over the decision of the United States of America to withdraw its participation in the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles – one of the most important factors in maintaining international security. The denunciation of the Treaty can trigger a new arms race fraught with serious consequences on a global scale, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Republic of Kazakhstan always stood for the preservation and strict observance of the Treaty by all parties and supported its value as a unique historic agreement that allowed to eliminate a whole class of nuclear delivery vehicles and achieve a significant progress in nuclear disarmament in accordance with Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Kazakhstan leaves no hope that the parties will make all necessary efforts to resolve the existing problems through constructive negotiations within the framework of existing bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.