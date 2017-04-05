Kazakh MFA mourns death of Maksim Aryshev killed in St. Petersburg subway blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has extended his condolences to the family of Maksim Aryshev who was killed in Saint Petersburg subway explosion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"First of all, we expressed our condolences to Maksim's family. As you know, his mother contacted the consul general of Kazakhstan in Saint Petersburg before all circumstances of the tragedy came to light. Our consul general and diplomats took part in victim identification. Unfortunately, the fact of Maksim's death was confirmed. Right now we are assisting with all necessary procedures in Saint Petersburg and repatriation of remains. It is our duty. We deeply regret about this tragedy and extend our sincere condolences to Maksim's family," Abdrakhmanov said at the session of the Diplomatic Business Club at Rixos Hotel on Wednesday.



Minister Abdrakhmanov stressed that the Republic of Kazakhstan harshly condemns the terror attack in Saint Petersburg.



As a reminder, on April 4 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan confirmed that Kazakhstani citizen Maksim Aryshev had been killed in the Saint Petersburg subway blast.