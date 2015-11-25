Kazakh MFA opens book exhibition dedicated to Nursultan Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A book exhibition dated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan opened Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Astana.

Books, magazines and photo materials released by the Kazakh diplomatic missions abroad are on display at the ministry. One can find Nursultan Nazarbayev's works in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Spanish and many other languages at the exhibition. Interesting fact: over the years of Kazakhstan's independence Nursultan Nazarbayev's works were published in 59 countries and translated into 41 foreign languages. The exhibition is mostly dedicated to Kazakhstan, the Leader of the Nation and his role in the country's development and formation. The event showcasing over 200 books will be held until December 3.