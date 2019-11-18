Kazakh MFA recommends Kazakhstani students to return from Hong Kong

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highly recommends Kazakhstani students studying in Hong Kong to return to Kazakhstan due to unstable situation in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.

It was noted that 118 students had already returned to Kazakhstan from Hong Kong. Some 40 Kazakhstani students are planning to do it in the coming days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reached an agreement with Air Astana air carrier so that Kazakhstani citizens can change to earlier flights. The airline will not charge a fee for exchanging the tickets.

Moreover, the Consulate General and the Association of Kazakhstani Students in Hong Kong made necessary arrangements for the transit of our students to the airport.