Kazakh MFA releases statement on downed Russian SU-24M jet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a statement on the incident of the downing of the Russian SU-24M jet.

"The tragic incident with the downed Russian SU-24M on 24 November 2015 is regrettable. We express condolences in connection with the deaths of Russian servicemen as a result of this incident. These days, the international fight against terrorism is taking place. Both Russia and Turkey are acting in this direction. Kazakhstan, too, supports this fight. At the same time, we are deeply concerned with the worsening of the Russian-Turkish relations which have been being built up over many years. What happened can have an impact on the effectiveness of the anti-terrorist campaign. We call upon the Russian and the Turkish sides to show restraint in reacting to this tragic incident and to use all possible measures and channels to de-escalate the situation," the released statement reads.