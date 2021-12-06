Kazakh MFA releases Statement on P5 Conference Joint Communiqué

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued the Statement on the Joint Communiqué of P5 Conference in Paris, its press service reports.

The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the outcome of the P5 Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which took place on December 2-3, 2021 in Paris on the eve of the 10th NPT Review Conference.





Kazakhstan as a staunch supporter of nuclear disarmament and strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, advocates the universalization of the NPT and strict observance of its provisions by all participating states, adheres to the need to ensure an open, inclusive and transparent dialogue to make the Review Conference a success.

Taking into account a special status and responsibility of nuclear-weapon states under the NPT, we highly appreciate the outcome of the P5 Paris Conference. In particular, we positively note the measures to reduce the risk of nuclear conflicts, including the exchange of information by the parties on updates in their nuclear doctrines and nuclear policy and also a discussion by nuclear-weapon states of the importance of the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and reaffirmation of the Conference participants’ ultimate goal to achieve nuclear-weapon-free world with undiminished security for all.

Kazakhstan also shares its commitment to the goals of nuclear-weapon-free zones and recalls the need for an early completion of the process of ratification of the Protocol on Negative Security Assurances to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan calls on the global community to support the provisions of the Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World, initiated by our country to facilitate the implementation of Article VI of the NPT. We consider this document as a roadmap for a safer future.