Kazakh MFA reveals agenda of 5th round of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan has revealed the agenda of the upcoming International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana (Astana process) scheduled to be held in the Kazakh capital in early July, Kazinform reports.

"During the 5th International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana on July 4-5 three guarantor states plan to continue working on implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria reached during the previous Astana meeting," the ministry said in a statement.



The sides are expected to agree upon the borders and maps of de-escalation zones, the documents regulating activity of forces that control de-escalation zones and the provisions on coordination center. The guarantor states intend to adopt the regulations on a working group on hostage/detainee release and more.



The sides also plan to adopt joint communique on de-mining of Syrian historical monuments listed as the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites.

Additionally, a joint working group of the guarantor states will gather for a high-level meeting in Astana on July 3.