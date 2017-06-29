Kazakh MFA reveals agenda of 5th round of Astana process
"During the 5th International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana on July 4-5 three guarantor states plan to continue working on implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria reached during the previous Astana meeting," the ministry said in a statement.
The sides are expected to agree upon the borders and maps of de-escalation zones, the documents regulating activity of forces that control de-escalation zones and the provisions on coordination center. The guarantor states intend to adopt the regulations on a working group on hostage/detainee release and more.
The sides also plan to adopt joint communique on de-mining of Syrian historical monuments listed as the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites.
Additionally, a joint working group of the guarantor states will gather for a high-level meeting in Astana on July 3.