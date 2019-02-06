Kazakh MFA's statement regarding situation around INF Treaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses concern over the United States' decision on suspension of participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) and a mirror decision of the Russian Federation.

"Being a participant of the INF Treaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan stands for preservation and strict observance of the Treaty by all the parties. Kazakhstan confirms its unchanged value as a unique historical agreement which enabled to eliminate a whole range of missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons and achieve a significant progress in nuclear disarmament as per Article VI of the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty.



The denunciation of the INF Treaty which has been one of the most important factors of preserving international security can provoke a new ‘race of arms' in various regions of the world and pose a serious threat to the global peace and security.



Emphasizing the relevance of the global anti-nuclear initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev which are aimed at building a nuclear-weapon-free world by 2045, the Republic of Kazakhstan is committed to strict observance of the INF Treaty by all the parties in the spirit of strengthening confidence-building measures.



For the purpose of preservation of the INF Treaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan urges the U.S. and the Russian Federation to take all the required measures to settle the existing problems by means of constructive negotiations and bilateral and multilateral mechanisms including the INF Treaty Special Verification Commission," the statement reads.