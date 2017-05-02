Kazakh MFA: Syrian opposition heading to Astana talks on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed that the Syrian opposition will participate in the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana this week.

"All participants of the International Meeting in Astana, including representatives of the armed Syrian opposition led by chief peace negotiator Mohammad Alloush, have confirmed their participation," spokesperson of the ministry Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.



In his words, the delegations of UN experts and the Guarantor Countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran) are arriving in Astana at the moment.



UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has also confirmed his participation. He is expected to join other participants later today.



"The expert meeting of the Guarantor Countries is set to be held today. The high-level talks are planned to take place on May 3-4," Anuar Zhainakov added.



As a reminder, delegations of the Guarantor Countries, representatives of the U.S., Jordan, the Syrian Government and the UN attended the last International Meeting on Syrian Settlement on March 14-15.