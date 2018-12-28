Kazakh MFA to deal with overall investment and export coordination: Beibut Atamkulov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov told about the new functions of the MFA, Kazinform reports.

"In accordance with the Head of State's instructions on the economization of the foreign policy of Kazakhstan, attracting international investment and promoting the products of Kazakhstani enterprises to foreign markets has always been one of the main priorities in the activities of the foreign-policy establishment.

Now, the Investment Committee will be transferred from the former Ministry of Investment and Development and Kazakh Invest JSC to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Thus, in addition to the main foreign policy activities, we will actively use the mechanism of the above structures. This will led us to expect that the emphasis on foreign investors in the work on attracting investments will be strengthened," the minister shared.



In Kazakhstan, effective institutions for interaction with investors at all levels have been established. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will deal with the overall coordination of both investment and export activities.

As you know, all the sectoral ministries are involved in exporting, the Foreign Ministry is charged with coordinating their efforts, primarily, using the potential of foreign institutions by disseminating information in the host country, organizing bilateral meetings and negotiations, and directly supporting exporters of Kazakhstani goods.

In addition to the Joint Action Plans previously adopted with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace, the Export Insurance Company "KazakhExport" JSC, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, the Ministry will soon make up a practical mechanism for implementing the Head of State's Decree regarding new competence of the MFA.

The function of coordinating export activities will make it possible to engage pointedly with exploring the accessibility of foreign markets for Kazakhstan-made products and, just as important, to build concerted negotiating tactics in terms of removing barriers for goods and services from our country, Beibut Atamkulov concluded.