Kazakh MFA to support Shymkent and Turkestan rgn development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The decision of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on granting Shymkent the status of the city of the national significance is of crucial nature and international importance.

It will contribute to practical realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan, as well as through efficient urban management, providing people with housing, improvement of urban environmental planning of one of the largest Kazakhstan's rural settlements, the ministry's press service reports.



Establishment of Turkestan region with centre in Turkestan also plays a key role in the context of deepening multilateral regional cooperation in Central Asia for the region is situated in the heart of the vast region. Significant trunk railways intercross there, West Europe-West China international highway also passes through the region.

Cities of south of Kazakhstan are known as centres of inbound tourism. It is also a home to the most ancient monuments of architecture and sacred places for Muslims and Turkic world. Ancient Turkestan as an object of the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage will gain even more opportunities to strengthen its tourist infrastructure. The key role of Turkestan in history and contemporary history, undoubtedly, will be discussed at the international forum of mayors of cities of the Silk Road member states, GlobalSilkRoad. It is set to take place on July 2-3 in Astana.



The Kazakh Foreign Ministry, including its diplomatic missions around the world, will keep on rendering multifaceted support to administrations of regions and cities of Kazakhstan in strengthening international ties, attracting technologies and investments, boosting trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation of the regions, the press service resumed.