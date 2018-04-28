Kazakh MFA welcomes outcomes of inter-Korean historical summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the summit between President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un, held on April 27, 2018 at the border point of Panmunjom, and highly appreciates the outcomes of the talks aimed at resuming inter-Korean dialogue and strengthening global security, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

"Kazakhstan expresses support to the settlement process in the Korean peninsula through dialogue and negotiations, and is strongly convinced that the political and diplomatic solution is a good tool for dealing with complex international issues.



Kazakhstan, as a country with nuclear disarmament experience, also compliments the "Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula" and fully supports two countries' agreement to gain the nuclear-free status of the peninsula.



The dynamic dialogue between two Koreas, since the beginning of this year, has already led to tangible results, such as the inter-Korean summit and Pyongyang's refusal to carry out nuclear tests and missile launches.



Against this background, Kazakhstan's decision to close the largest nuclear test site, to renounce nuclear arsenal, to eliminate accompanying military infrastructure, to participate in the implementation and promotion of the NPT and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has become the key to the successful and stable development of the country, a foundation for foreign policy and a crucial factor for regional security," the statement reads.