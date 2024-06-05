Kazakh MFA welcomes White House initiative on ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has commented on the U.S. initiative to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry’s statement, Kazakhstan strongly supports the efforts of the international community aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

As per the statement, Kazakhstan welcomes the peace initiative of the White House, the main provisions of which include the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages, the provision of humanitarian support, as well as the further restoration of the Gaza Strip with the support of the international community.

Kazakhstan expresses hope that the proposed measures, if implemented, will stop the bloodshed and casualties among the civilian population, and will create the preconditions for achieving peace in the region.

"We confirm Kazakhstan’s steadfast position that the only solution to the long-term conflict is the establishment of the State of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem based on “two states for two peoples” formula,” the statement reads.

As reported before, the U.S. submitted for discussion to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on a truce in the Gaza Strip through a complete ceasefire on both sides and an agreement on the return of hostages.