Kazakh Mgov awarded with The World Government Summit Prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the World Government Summit in Dubai, Kazakh delegation headed by the Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev was awarded the First World Govtechineers Race-2017 for the Egov - mgov app. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, and Emir of Dubai handed the award to Kazakh Minister.

Egov.kz app has been launched in late 2014 and, according to the organizers, over such a short period of time proved to be an effective tool.



"This is a deserved award for our guys, highly skilled professionals, who put a lot of effort into this project. It's also an incentive to develop in the industry", said Abayev.

The application is available on Android, iOS and Windows Phone. It offers access to 86 services. And its ultimate goal is to provide a mobile platform for government services to the public via mobile phone.

The number of the app users as of the end of 2016 was 1,636,937.