Kazakh midfielder signs contract with Danish Cup winner

Ramazan Orazov, the Kazakhstan’s national football team’s midfielder, will play for the Danish soccer club Silkeborg, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: silkeborgif_officiel

The midfielder is set to join the club starting from July 1 after signing a three-year contract with them.

Jesper Stücker, the European club's sporting director, claims Ramazan is a resilient midfielder.

In his words, Ramazan sees the game well and is excellent with the ball. “We have been monitoring Orazov's progress for over a year. We noticed him when he showed impressive results in a match playing for Kazakhstan's national team against Denmark," Jesper Stücker said.

Additionally, the sporting director indicated that the club and the Kazakh player hit it off immediately.

“We do not often invite players from Kazakhstan, but both myself and head coach Kent Nielsen were able to find common ground with Orazov. We have no doubt that he will quickly adapt to both life and soccer here.