ASTANA. KAZINFORM 24-year-old Kairat's midfielder Bauyrzhan Islamkhan has been disqualified from the next three national team's games, KazFootball.kz reports.

On June 10 Islamkhan was given a red card for lashing out an elbow at an opponent during the Kazakhstan-Denmark game. He will miss Kazakhstan's matches against Montenegro, Poland, and Romania

Photo: KazFootball.kz