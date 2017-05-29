Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan rose in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 29-year-old Kukushkin climbed up to №85 of the rankings. His fellow countryman Alexander Bublik retained the 143rd spot of the rankings.



British Andy Murray still dominates the rankings with 10, 370 points. Coming in second is Serb Novak Djokovic with 7,445 points. Swiss Stan Wawrinka rounds out the top 3 with 5,695 points.