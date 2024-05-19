EN
    20:12, 19 May 2024

    Kazakh Milad Karimi wins Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships trophy

    sport
    Photo: olympic.kz

    Kazakh Milad Karimi won the horizontal bar exercises gold at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Olympic.kz.

    Karimi scored 15.033 points in the finals followed by Chinese Tian Hao with 14.300 points and Liao Jialei with 13.800.

    Milad secured three medals at the Asian Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships. As earlier reported, Nariman Kurbanov also won the pommel horse gold medal.

    Kazakhstan Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
