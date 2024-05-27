EN
    15:54, 27 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh militaries participate in EFES-2024 exercise in Türkiye

    Kazakh militaries participate in EFES-2024 exercise in Türkiye. Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    The airborne troopers of Kazakhstan are participating in the tactical stage of the EFES-2024 multinational exercise being held at the Doganbey military range in Turkish Izmir, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

    The combat mission of the assault group was to capture a leader of an illegal armed group, to escort him to the AirTEP Airborne Tactical Extraction Platform and to transfer him to a previously designated area.

    Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    Military servicemen of Almaty-based Air-Assault Brigade – Staff Sergeant Rinat Chingissov, member of a cover group, and Staff Sergeant Yelaman Zhumabayev, member of an assault group, - were involved in the operation.

    Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    Two days before, the exercise participants carried out practical shooting with small arms of different calibers, conducted a battle in a populated area and neutralized a mock enemy. Besides, medical units evacuated a wounded man and provided medical care to him.

    Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    EFES-2024 international multinational exercise is the largest one in the region. It is held for the purpose of exchanging experience and organization of a joint activity of the participating states and raising the military servicemen’s professionalism.

    Around 11,000 military servicemen from 49 countries of the world are participating in the exercise as a total. The active phase of the exercise will be held on May 30.  

