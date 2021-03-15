Kazakh military grab silver and bronze at Ranking Series, Matteo Pellicone

ROME. KAZINFORM The Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling Ranking Series, Seniors, come to an end in Rome. On the final day Kazakh freestyle wrestlers won one silver and one bronze medals, the Defense Ministry’s press service informs.

The largest tournament brought together more than 350 athletes from 32 states of the world, including winners and prize holders of the Olympic Games, World and Europe Championships.

Daulet Niyazbekov grabbed silver in the men’s 70 kg weight category, Nurkozha Kaipanov won bronze in 74 kg weight class event.