Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The military orchestras of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan gave a joint festive concert for the residents and guests of Tashkent in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held on the Square of Peoples’ Friendship.

The orchestras demonstrated the unique culture and musical traditions of the two countries, by performing popular jazz compositions and famous national melodies.

The National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakh Armed Forces performed Batyrlar Izimen, Aq Sissa, Kozimnin Karasy, Adai, Tugan Zher and other popular Kazakh melodies.

In an interview with Kazinform, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov said, it was the Military Orchestra’s first visit to Uzbekistan.

«At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, the creative team of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces gave a festive concert in Uzbekistan. Despite the harsh and cold weather in Tashkent, I would like to highlight a warm welcome by our neighbors. I am confident that our interaction will strengthen and will contribute to military security of our republics and the entire Central Asian region,» Sultan Kamaletdinov said.

In turn, Deputy Defense Minister of Uzbekistan, Colonel Hamdam Karshiyev expressed his gratitude to the Kazakhstani colleagues.

«We are thankful to our Kazakhstani friends who arrived here with a festive concert to congratulate the Uzbek people on the Day of Constitution. In the past 5 years, the interaction between our ministries has strengthened significantly. Special attention is given to the military-patriotic upbringing, and today’s event contributes to it. The colorful sound of the Kazakh national instruments and orchestral music was highly appreciated by cadets of the military educational institutions and by ordinary citizens and guests of the capital of Uzbekistan,» he said.