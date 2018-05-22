Kazakh minister addresses World Health Assembly in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 71st World Health Assembly (WHA71) started at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Over 2,000 representatives of WHO member countries and international agencies are taking part in the event, primeminister.kz reports.

In the course of the Assembly, the attendees discussed the issues of holding the WHO Global Conference timed to the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration of the Alma-Ata International Conference on Primary Health Care. The event will be held in Astana on 25th and 26th of October.

Besides, CIS healthcare ministers held a meeting on strengthening healthcare cooperation and sharing best practices between the CIS countries. The countries' stance on key areas of the WHA71 program and the role of the Alma-Ata Declaration in the development of primary health care in the world were discussed.

Addressing delegations from over 190 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the importance of the WHO Global Conference.

"The Global Conference will help mobilize the political will of the WHO member countries to further implement the main provisions of the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom.

It should be mentioned that for the first time a representative of Kazakhstan was elected Deputy Chairman of WHA71. He was Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov.

"It is very important to reconsider the view on the future of primary health care on the platform of the Global Conference on Primary Health Care in Astana on October 25-26, 2018," Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov said in his speech.

In turn, the heads of the delegations of the CIS countries expressed interest in the exchange of ideas and best practices in improving the quality of medical care, digitizing health care system, and exchanging data on medical care provided to CIS citizens when moving to other places of work and residence within the CIS.

At the same time, in the lead-up to the opening of the Assembly at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov had a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The sides discussed preparations for the Global Conference on Primary Health Care (PHC) of WHO and UNICEF and Kazakhstan's initiative in adopting the final document of the Conference - a new Declaration on PHC that meets the challenges of our time. Minister Birtanov expressed his gratitude to Dr. Ghebreyesus for the dynamic and successful partnership between Kazakhstan and WHO. In turn, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed support for all Kazakhstan's initiatives and wished success in preparations for the Global Conference.