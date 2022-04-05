EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:02, 05 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Minister announces coronavirus development forecast

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat commented on the country’s coronavirus situation forecast, Kazinform reports.

    She said that the global coronavirus situation is unstable. China reports a growth in coronavirus cases associated with Omicron strain spread. Some European countries also record growth in COVID-19 cases. The WHO reported a decrease in new COVID-19 infections last week.

    The Minister stressed that situation in Kazakhstan is stable, the country lifted all quarantine restrictions, but monitors situation on borders. «Vaccination and negative PCR tests are mandatory,» she told journalists.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!