Kazakh Minister announces preliminary cause of mass poisoning in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat announced the preliminary cause of children’s mass poisoning at the special services centre in Karaganda region. The minister ruled out food poisoning and infectious disease as the source of children’s sickness, Kazinform reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control committee continues epidemic control measures and investigation. The results of preliminary investigation of the findings of laboratory and instrumental methods of diagnosis, and character of disease development suggest that it is not food poisoning, and infectious disease is ruled out. She stressed the more probable cause of their sickness is acute poisoning with a toxic substance of unknown origin.

As of now, six kids are staying in the intensive care unit wards. Two of them are in critical condition.

As earlier reported, one child died and six more were admitted to the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city.