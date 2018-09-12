Kazakh Minister attending ITU Telecom World 2018 in South Africa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev is taking part in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Telecom World 2018 underway in Durban, South Africa.



The roundtable discussion took place on Tuesday, the event's second day, to focus on creating conditions for the development of intellectual digital technologies and their financing. In his report, the Kazakh Minister shared success of realization of the Digital Kazakhstan state-run program and told about further plans for the development of information and communications technologies of the country's infrastructure.



The forum will run until September 13.