Kazakh Minister comments on foundation of Kazinform JSC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev has commented on the amalgamation of KazContent JSC and Kazinform News Agency, functions of the integrated media holding and liquidation of the Central Communications Service.

"That step will let save significant budget means. Secondly, the holding will focus on the entire process ranging from generation of the idea to dissemination of the content. Xinhua, Reuters, RIA Novosti and other news agencies follow such an approach today. The new agency will work at the media market under the well-known brand of Kazinform which is to mark its 100th anniversary soon," the Minister told the Open Dialogue program at Khabar TV Channel.



"As for the Central Communications Service, the point at issue is the liquation of Service as the legal structure. Its function to hold briefings, its platform, its regional affiliates and staff will remain intact. We will preserve the most important thing, the brand of the Central Communications Service," the Minister resumed.