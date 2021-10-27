Kazakh Minister, IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with IOM Sub-Regional Coordinator for Central Asia, Head of Mission in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Zeynal Hajiyev, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The Minister told him about the Ministry’s activities, including diaspora policy efforts.

In his turn, Hajiyev highlighted Kazakhstan’s role in settling the complex task on building the modern migration management system.

The sides also debated priority directions for cooperation.

Following the talks the parties told about the current and scheduled events expressing readiness for further cooperation.