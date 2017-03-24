Kazakh Minister of Defense meets with Uzbek colleague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Saken Zhasuzakov has met with his Uzbek counterpart Minister Kabul Berdiyev in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Additionally, the Uzbek Defense Minister paid a visit to the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation where he familiarized with its day-to-day functioning as well as facilities and resources.



It is worth mentioning that the National Defense University and the Armed Forces Academy of the Republic of Uzbekistan cooperate on the basis of the memorandum of cooperation.



As a reminder, during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Kazakhstan earlier this week, Astana and Tashkent signed the agreement on military cooperation and the memorandum on military and technical cooperation between the defense ministries.