TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:10, 13 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Minister promises to speed up 5G deployment

    Фото: primeminister.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin commented on the 5G deployment process, Kazinform reports.

    The goal is to cover the regional centers and cities of republican significance. Initially it was planned to deploy 600-700 cell towers by yearend. The operators who won the 5G rollout tender changed the plan and will install some 1,000 cell towers in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, the minister told the Government meeting on Wednesday.

    Several cell towers will be installed in the regions to provide rural access to new technologies. The operators plan to cover all the regional centers until the end of 2026.


