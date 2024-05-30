Kazakh Minister, Roscosmos head meet at Baikonur

Today Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev met with Director General of Roscosmos State Space Corporation Yuri Borisov at Baikonur, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Borisov congratulated Zhaslan Madiyev on his appointment as the Minister and wished both space agencies success.

Kazakh President’s special representative at Baikonur Kairat Nurtai, head of the city administration Konstantin Bussygin, and heads of Kazcosmos and Roscosmos took part in the talks.

Those present debated pressing issues of cooperation at the Baikonur space complex and the realization of the joint project Baiterek.

The Kazakh delegation visited the Zenit space rocket complex facilities where the Baiterek rocket complex is being built. Director general of Baiterek joint venture Aidyn Aimbetov reported on the project development progress.

Besides, they visited the Proton space rocket complex.

As earlier reported, the Progress MC 27 cargo spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur to the ISS today, May 30.