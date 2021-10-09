EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:02, 09 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Minister, Social Council members have talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with the members of the Social Council, representatives of scientific and creative community, ethno-cultural associations of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting the Minister told about the Ministry’s work aimed at improving and coordinating activities of social councils, including legislative amendments adopted this year.

    Balayeva noted that the social council became an institution to express opinions of the civil society, and the legislative amendments approved in 2021 became a breakthrough to have them improved. The Minister called members of the Social Council to actively exercise their authorities in accordance with legislation. She also said that the X Civil Forum slated for late November will also focus on social councils. The Forum will be dated to the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

    During the meeting with the creative community the Minister drew attention to the importance of joint efforts in implementing the President’s Address to the Nation. She also told about the fulfillment of Rukhani Janghyru initiated by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy noting that the program turned into the Roadmap for transition to the public conscience national modernization stage.

    She briefed on the success of 100 Books project. Works of 60 poets, writers were translated into 6 world languages and disseminated in 90 states of the world.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Culture Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address Nur-Sultan Rukhani Janghyru 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!