Kazakh Minister suggests a contest for journalism students with further employment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's interdepartmental sitting on mass media education development Information and Communications Minister of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has suggested organizing a contest for the students studying at journalism departments with further employment.

The minister expressed readiness to debate development of education in the sphere of journalism and render assistance.



"It is necessary to work out the contest requirements, to choose the jury consisting of editors-in-chief, CEOs at TV channels, radio, newspapers to select the best performing students. I believe it will be a good competition for students to be recruited upon graduation. May be we will make it to announce the contest in a month," Abayev said.



Heads of leading national mass media, reps of academic circle and bodies concerned took part in it.