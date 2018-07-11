EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:22, 11 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Minister suggests opening Hospitality University

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has suggested establishing an international tourism and hospitality university in Astana. 

    "The point at issue is to train skilled personnel for tourism industry in accordance with the best practices of the international tourism schools. We offer to open the first world-class Central Asian international tourism and hospitality university in Astana with a diploma acknowledged in the world," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said while reporting to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Burabay.

    According to him, the university will let form an innovative educational model and transfer new knowledge through integration of academic programmes and practices with the world's leading educational establishments.

    In particular, Kazakhstan studied the leading practice of the Tourism Schools Salzburg in Austria, George Washington University (the U.S.), the UAE, and Switzerland. We have signed a memo with Hong Kong School of Hotel and Tourism Management," the minister added.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State surveyed the new tourist facilities in the Burabay resort area.

