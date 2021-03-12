Kazakh Minister warns of COVID-19 dangers on the eve of holidays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi on the eve of Nauryz holidays once against reminded of COVID-19 and flu infection dangers, the Minister’s Facebook account reads.

The acute upper respiratory infections season has already started, therefore, the risk of infection remains. Following the genome research the British, South African and Brazilian variants of coronavirus were not detected in Kazakhstan. However, as the country resumes international air service the risk of import of new variants of COVID-19 increases. Easing of restriction measures may also result in an increase of risk of coronavirus spread.

He also stressed that vaccination is an alternative to quarantine in fighting pandemic. Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against coronavirus on February 1. The first to get COVID-19 vaccine were medical workers, teachers, law-enforcement agencies’ staff). Since April people with underlying diseases, people older than 65 and other population groups will get jabs.

The Minister urges all Kazakhstanis to observe preventive measures, to avoid crowded places, not to hold mass events, not to visit family members at high risk of disease, to congratulate close ones via remote communication devices.