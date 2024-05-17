Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reveals major reasons of wildfires

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced annual statistics on forest and steppe fires, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The ministry revealed that one thousand cases of life-threatening forest fires, four thousand steppe fires and spontaneous combustions are recorded annually countrywide.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, a lightning discharge as well as a transition of steppe fires and combustions to the forest fund lands are the main reasons of more than half wildfires.

Analysis of fire hazard period last year showed significant growth of forest and steppe fires in regions of Abai, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Turkistan.

As reported earlier, about 150 natural fires have already been recorded this year.

Summer is expected to be hot with high risks of natural hazards.

27 wildfires and 122 steppe combustions have already been recorded in the country. Most of them were eradicated with the participation of ministry forces with the involvement of aviation.