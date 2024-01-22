Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations to introduce modern aircraft

At the «Kazaviaspas» site, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Vice Minister for Emergency Situations Baurzhan Syzdykov to consider the formation of the aviation fleet of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the aivation authority of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Defense, Health, Industry and Construction, Transport, Finance, «Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan» JSC, «Academy of Civil Aviation» JSC, Republican State Enterprise with the right to engage in economic activities «National coordination center for emergency medicine» of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Republican State Enterprise with the right to engage in economic activities «Kazaeronavigation»,The Association of Civil Aviation of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Association of Small Aircraft, «Euro-Asia Air» JSC, Aviation Training Center «AVIATOR.kz», members of the Board of Directors of «Kazaviaspas» JSC.

The priority task of the formation of the aviation fleet of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is the introduction of modern aircraft that meet the requirements of flight safety and quality. The presentation was formed with the participation of aviation experts and experienced manufacturers through deep and thorough work based on the selection of the best examples of world experience and existing programs, on the study and analysis of know-how implemented taking into account the geopolitical and economic situation on a global and regional scale.

The most optimal for Kazakhstan is the implementation of the model used in Canada, which has similar geographical and climatic conditions, where a significant number of special-purpose flights are performed by the aircraft fleet belonging to small and ultralight aviation. These vessels have a passenger capacity of up to 19 people and a maximum take-off weight of no more than 5.7 tons, have a low cost of acquisition, the cost of flight hours in comparison with helicopters. At the meeting, aircraft with standard passenger, sanitary, cargo and amphibious variants were considered. Aircraft have the advantages of a short takeoff and landing.

It should be noted that the Airline's Development Program for the period 2020-2029 provides for the purchase of 58 aircraft units (26 aircraft, 32 helicopters), including 2 jet aircraft, 4 aircraft for interregional flights and 20 aircraft for regional flights.