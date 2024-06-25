Kazakh Ministry of Energy announces delays at thermal power plants repairs

The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliyev, announced delays in the scheduled repairs at thermal power plants in various regions of Kazakhstan, as reported by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2024, major repairs are planned for 10 power units, 55 boilers, and 45 turbines. Currently, repairs are underway on 3 power units, 32 boilers, and 16 turbines. Repairs have been completed on 1 power unit, 6 boilers, and 9 turbines.

“Also, in 2024, major repairs of transmission lines totaling about 20,800 km, and 423 high-voltage substations are planned. Repairs have already been completed on 4,100 km of transmission lines and 227 substations, along with 909 distribution points and transformer substations,” said Almasadam Satkaliyev.

The minister reported that there are currently delays in starting repairs on the main equipment at power stations in Zhambyl (JSC “Tarazenergocentr” CHPP-4), Karaganda (JSC “Qarmet” CHPP-2, Topar CHPP) and Pavlodar (JSC “Pavlodarenergo”) regions.

Furthermore, the ministry has pinpointed energy firms that will be given additional focus in readiness for the heating season.

Ridder CHPP

Minister Satkaliyev instructed to accelerate the start of repairs of Boiler 5, which has not yet begun. According to him, it is crucial to complete the scheduled replacement of the circulating water pipeline, the repair of Turbine 4, and the cleaning of the ash dump within the planned deadlines.

Ekibastuz CHPP

The minister noted that the start of repair works has been postponed from May to the third decade of June. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure the completion of the planned repairs of 4 hot water boilers by September this year.

CHPP-2 Temirtau

The start of Boiler 1 repairs at CHPP-2 JSC “Qarmet” has been delayed by two months, from June to August. The volume of work is planned to be reduced. Satkaliyev has called for an acceleration of the construction of the new Boiler 7.

Moreover, according to him, at the Zhezkazgan CHPP, the repair of Boiler 5 needs to be accelerated to ensure adequate reserves by September.

Due to the postponement of some repairs from 2023 to 2024 at the power stations of LPP “MAEK” it is also necessary to expedite all planned repair works.

At the Kentau CHPP, the repair of Boiler 5 has not started, and there is a delay in the reconstruction of Boilers 8, 11 (from 3 to 24 days). The reconstruction of Boilers 7 and 12 has just begun.

Delays in repair schedules to a later date have also been noted at the Stepnogorsk CHPP, the minister added.