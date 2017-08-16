EN
    11:46, 16 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Ministry of Finance moving to new premises

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set to move premises, a source at the State Revenue Committee under the ministry confirmed.

    Zhambyl Suraganov, head of the Modernization Department of the State Revenue Committee, confirmed that the ministry will move to a new office on the left bank of Astana city.

    According to Suraganov, civilian personnel of the committee will move into the old building of the ministry on the right bank in Zhenis Avenue.

    "The civilian personnel of the committee has moved into the old building of the Ministry of Finance in connection with its move to the House of Ministries on the left bank," he said.

