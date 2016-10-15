Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF to jointly help nation’s children

ASTANA. KAZINFORMThe Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a signing ceremony Oct. 11 for the basic plan of operations between the Kazakh government and UNICEF for 2016-2020.

During the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev noted Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further cooperation with UNICEF. He expressed confidence implementing the basic plan of operations for the next five years will be another step towards the effective and comprehensive promotion of children's rights and protection of their interests at the national level.

UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Yuri Oksamitniy stressed the effectiveness of the organisation's interaction with the government and noted the experience is a model for the entire Central Asian region.

Activities of the UN Children's Fund are aimed at executing specific projects in Kazakhstan related to improving the situation of children, including reducing child and maternal mortality, creating a friendly social environment for children, developing an inclusive society, reducing suicide among children and adolescents, preventing violence against children and developing juvenile justice.



