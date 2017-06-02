Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, China's SAIC ink memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) paid a visit to Astana and held a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press service.

The delegation was headed by SAIC Vice Minister Wang Jiangping.



During the meeting, the Chinese delegation made a presentation of the entrepreneurial system reform conducted in China. The sides also discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of National Economy and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce.



The meeting resulted in signing of the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation in the sphere of competition between the agencies. As per the memorandum, the sides will set general framework of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in the sphere of competition policy.