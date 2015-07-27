Kazakh MMA fighter Khamitov donates 1 mln tenge to those affected by Almaty mudflow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's MMA fighter Kuat Khamitov "Naiman" has donated 1 million tenge to those affected by the mudflow in Almaty, according to his Instagram account.

The well-known athlete urged Kazakhstanis to donate or volunteer to assist those affected by the disaster. Recall, July 23 because of the Kargalinka River water level rising, "Kargaly" and "Tausamaly" districts of Almaty region were partially flooded. According to recent reports, about 900 people were evacuated from the affected area.