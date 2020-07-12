Kazakh MMA fighter loses in UFC debut

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – MMA fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan has lost in his UFC debut, Kazinform reports.

He was defeated by 24-year-old Brazilian Raulian Paiva in a three-round fight in Abu Dhabi.

The 31-year-old Zhumagulov is the former champion of the Fight Nights Global. In his last fight he was victorious over Ali Bagautinov by the judges’ split decision.

In early 2020 Zhumagulov signed a contract with UFC and his debut was initially scheduled on April 13, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.