Kazakh MMA team to compete in World Championships in Bahrain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 11, the Kazakhstan national MMA team will jet off to Manama, Bahrain, for the World MMA Championships, that will be held from 12th to 19th of November, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan MMA Federation press service.

The tournament has gathered a record number of participating countries as 252 athletes from 51 countries will fight in the cage to become champions in 14 weight categories.

15 athletes will defend the honor of Kazakhstan at the World MMA Championships.



For the first time, Kazakhstan will be represented in the women's division of the world championship by Ayan Tursyn (52.2 kg), the Asian Championships silver medalist from Almaty city, and Gulmira Nugmanova (56.7 kg), a promising athlete from Taldykorgan city.

The male athletes from Kazakhstan will fight in the following weight classes:

56.7 kg - Asian champion Yernaz Musabek (Astana) and bronze medalist of the Kazakhstan Championships Dastan Zhakypbekov (Almaty region)

61.2 kg - silver medalist of the Kazakhstan Championships Dinislam Jetpisov (Karaganda) and Asian champion Olzhas Moldagaliyev (Atyrau)

65.8 kg - the champion of Kazakhstan Merey Zhubanov (Karaganda) and silver medalist of the Asian Championships Bekzat Zhasiya (South Kazakhstan region)

70.3 kg - silver medalist of the Asian Championships Neimat Assadov (Karaganda) and Darkhan Zhumabay (Akmola region)

77.1 kg - Asian champion Zhan Kenzhebayev (Almaty city) and bronze medalist of the Kazakhstan Championships Makhir Aliyev (Astana)

83.9 kg - bronze medalist of the Asian Championships Meirambek Demeubayev (Astana) and bronze medalist of the Kazakhstan Championships Madi Dosmukhametov (Almaty region)

93 kg - bronze medalist of the Asian and European championships Kudaibergen Toleubayev (Karaganda).